BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $819,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC opened at $48.07 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

