BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 73.2% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

