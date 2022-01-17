Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $17.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.