BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

