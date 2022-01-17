Bokf Na Buys Shares of 67,940 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,946,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.37. 2,566,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

