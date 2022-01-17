Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 279,246 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,001,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

