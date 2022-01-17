Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 385,716 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,293,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.