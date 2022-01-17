Bokf Na Takes $21.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 504,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 90.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 27,072,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

