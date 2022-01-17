Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,450.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,316.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.