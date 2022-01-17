Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $440.00. The company traded as low as $428.13 and last traded at $449.33, with a volume of 1184942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $488.98.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Boston Beer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

