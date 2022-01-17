BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

BP (LON:BP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 590 ($8.01) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 404 ($5.48) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.44) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 402.50 ($5.46).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 388.70 ($5.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £76.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($434.26).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.