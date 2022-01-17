BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 66.0% in December

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPMP traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 503,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.