Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. 571,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,930. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

