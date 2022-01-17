Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $120.76. 977,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

