Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

NYSE:LAD traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.98. 440,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.49 and a 200 day moving average of $326.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

