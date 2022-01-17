Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 22,508 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Natus Medical worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,411 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. 10,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

