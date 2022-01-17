Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. WD-40 makes up 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 132.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $11.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.76. The stock had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.