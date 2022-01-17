BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Down 54.6% in December

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

