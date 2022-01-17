BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
