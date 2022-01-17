BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,050,488 shares of company stock valued at $347,457,996.

