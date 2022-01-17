BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BV shares. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.15. 125,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BrightView by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BrightView by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

