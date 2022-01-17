Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

