Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 415,799 shares of company stock worth $5,953,092 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

