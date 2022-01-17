Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

