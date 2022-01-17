Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $73.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.25 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $241.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.98 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $302.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

PEBO stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.