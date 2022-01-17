Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

