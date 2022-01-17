Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

