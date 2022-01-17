Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.