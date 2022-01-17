Brokerages Expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to report $405.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.00 million and the highest is $407.48 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

ZD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. 10,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,720. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

