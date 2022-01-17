Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $17.40

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. 2,157,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

