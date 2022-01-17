Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 441,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,150. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

