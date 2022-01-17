Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock remained flat at $$23.80 on Friday. 19,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

