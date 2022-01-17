Brokers Offer Predictions for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AKTS stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

