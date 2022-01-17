Brokers Set Expectations for Globant S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $251.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.11. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

