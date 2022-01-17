Brokers Set Expectations for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 164.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.