Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

BRTHY stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.03. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

