Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $205,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

