Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $371.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average of $423.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.