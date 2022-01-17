Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

