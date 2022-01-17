Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $396,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.