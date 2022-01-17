Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

