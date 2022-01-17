Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,712,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

