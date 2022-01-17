Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

