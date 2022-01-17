ByteNext (BNU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,794.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $10,794.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.83 or 0.07618728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.51 or 0.99829742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.