Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.90 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $374.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $380.90 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 992,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.