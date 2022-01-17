CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CAE by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CAE by 34.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,837,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,599 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

CAE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $26.40. 205,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,170. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

