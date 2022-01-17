Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

