Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

