California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 53,885 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,036,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $299,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

