California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $252,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

