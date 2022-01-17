California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $212,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $452.14 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

